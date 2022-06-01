Following Oklahoma’s sweep of Central Florida in last weekend’s NCAA Super Regional, Sooner coach Patty Gasso said her team was beginning to hit its peak.
When asked Wednesday if there’s a reason why the Sooners are playing their best ball right now, Gasso couldn’t point to a specific reason.
“I don't know the secret sauce for that. If I did, I wouldn't be coaching,” Gasso joked. “I would be selling it and probably be very successful living life [on] an island somewhere.”
For Gasso, it might be as simple as her team understanding the stakes for this weekend. Either way, the team is confident its playing its best at the right time.
The Sooners enter the Women’s College World Series as the top-overall seed and the betting favorite to win a second-consecutive championship and the program’s sixth title. They boast the best record (54-2) and lead the country in several important statistics, including scoring, ERA, on-base percentage and a variety of others.
It’s not a position the Sooners are unfamiliar with, as they entered last season’s WCWS as the No. 1 seed and came away with a championship. And while most strive to be playing their best in the postseason, Gasso’s teams are able to do that naturally.
“In our program, we've had a history of really starting to tick upward,” Gasso said. “And I think a lot of it is just the competition and the excitement, and now it really has a trophy attached to it or a different meaning that will stay in the history of your program forever.
“I just think that it's the journey and the build-up and the fight and the battle together. For this team to be on the biggest stage is what they dream of because this is where they know they can be their best.”
Part of that journey, Gasso said, includes learning from the team’s failures. The Sooners haven’t had a lot of them this season — they’ve won 54 of 56 games, and 38 have come via run-rule — but the team can see major improvement since the start of the season.
For redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo, there’s one moment that stands out in particular that helped their push for a sixth-consecutive WCWS berth.
“I think I saw this team really start trending in the right direction after we lost to Texas, and I've just seen us come out of some really tough spots and handle it with grace and passion,” Alo said.
Despite their dominance, the Sooners know winning another national championship won’t be easy.
The eight-team field includes Oklahoma State and Texas, the only two teams to knock off the Sooners this season. The Cowgirls (41-12) defeated OU recently in the Big 12 Tournament Championship last month, their second loss of the season.
The Sooners could be quickly matched up with the Longhorns, as both teams are on the same side of the bracket. The Longhorns defeated No. 4-ranked Arkansas in the super regional last weekend to advance to the WCWS.
Rounding out the rest of the field is five-seed UCLA, No. 14-seed Florida, Oregon State, Arizona and nine-seed Northwestern, who the Sooners matchup with at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to open the tournament. Arizona’s rise has been particularly impressive, as they finished second-to-last in the Pac 12 standings before winning all five games to advance to the WCWS.
Despite the Sooners sweeping their way to the WCWS, Gasso is adamant that it hasn’t been easy, and that they’re not overlooking anyone.
“Texas A&M [was] a challenge,” Gasso said. “UCF was a challenge. They were a pretty complete team as well. They had good pitching, and they also had an offense that was aggressive and fast, but they also had some power in it. We were very prepared. We don't ever take anyone lightly, ever, never, because that's when you do get beat.
“Any team can do this because those teams that got here are still on a crazy roll. They haven't been home for weeks, but they don't care because they're in this beautiful bubble right now that they don't [want] burst.”
The Sooners are confident they’re playing as well as they have all season. And they’re looking forward to the challenge of winning another championship.
“We can't get away with being mediocre this week,” Gasso said. “We can't. We've got to be at our best, and I think that excites them. It's very enticing for them to get pushed to see how good we can be.”