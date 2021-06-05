OU Softball: Sooners crush Georgia, earn shot at UCLA tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma survived its first game of Saturday’s elimination round at the Women’s College World Series.
OU beat Georgia 8-0 in six innings to advance in the losers’ bracket.
Mackenzie Donihoo led the way at the plate. The sophomore outfielder put OU on the board with a two-run home run in the second inning.
It was the seventh home run of the season for Donihoo, who has appeared in 47 of the Sooners’ 54 games but started just 25 times.
In her second at bat, Donihoo singled to left field, and Jayda Coleman used her speed to go from first to third before scoring on a throwing error from Georgia left fielder Sydney Chambley.
Donihoo also scored off a ground out by Tiare Jennings in the top of the sixth inning. She finished 3-for-3 at the plate.
Kinzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo each added to the Sooner lead with two-run home runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings respectively. OU’s three blasts brought the Sooners to 150 home runs this season, eight short of the NCAA record set by Hawaii in 2010.
Giselle Juarez started in the circle for OU (51-4) against Georgia (34-23). It was the redshirt senior’s first appearance in five games, last pitching in OU’s first game against Wichita State at the Norman Regional.
Juarez struck out 10, walked one, giving up three hits and no runs in 5 1/3 innings. Freshman Nicole May came into get the last two outs, striking out one.
OU meets UCLA at 6 p.m. later today. Both teams must win to continue at the World Series.