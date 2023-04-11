A hard groundball from LSU’s leadoff hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning was corralled by Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons, who was on her knees when she rifled a throw to first base.
The ball came a little too late, and the No. 12 Tigers were able to get a runner on base for just the fourth time in the game. The Sooners’ defense, playing behind starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, was playing lights-out in a road battle between two top-15 teams.
Fittingly, the very next pitch was hit right back at Lyons. The redshirt senior fielded it cleanly and quickly tossed the ball to second baseman Tiare Jennings, who fired it to first to complete the double play.
Bahl only needed three pitches to strike out the final batter and secure a 3-0 win — the team’s fourth shutout in a row.
The final strikeout gave Bahl 13 in the game, which set a new season-high. Bahl threw a then-season-high 12 strikeouts in the Sooners’ last outing against Texas Tech.
While Bahl was giving the Tigers’ hitters trouble, the four pitchers LSU played on Tuesday never allowed the Sooners to get a rhythm at the plate. Kinzie Hansen put the Sooners’ first run on the board with a single up the middle in the second inning.
Two batters later, Alyssa Brito hit a home run into right center field to take a 3-0 lead. While the Sooners’ offense struggled to keep the momentum going, Bahl started to catch fire in the fourth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU’s Georgia Clark hit a low line drive at the third base bag, but Brito made a great play on the ball to catch it on one knee before it hit the ground.
From the fourth inning to the early in the sixth inning, Bahl struck out seven of the nine batters she faced including all three in the fifth inning.
After a big, three-run second inning, the Sooners would only put one more runner on base the rest of the way out, and it came on a walk by Jayda Coleman to lead off the third. The Sooners finished with just two hits and were walked once with four strikeouts.
Bahl improved to 12-1 on the year in the circle and set a season-high in pitches thrown with 130. Oklahoma’s 23rd shutout win of the season, improves their nation’s-best winning streak to 29 games.
The Sooners’ defense has allowed just 33 runs in 38 games this season.
The Sooners will stay on the road this weekend when they return to action at the Miami (OH) tournament. They’ll play a double-header on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Oakland before facing Louisville at 4 p.m.
They’re a perfect 14-0 against ranked opponents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.