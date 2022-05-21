Through five innings on an unusually chilly and windy afternoon, Texas A&M hung around with top-seeded Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ offense started out their second game of the NCAA Norman Regional looking as strong as ever. Jayda Coleman led off the game with a home run into left centerfield and Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings each singled to put two on with no outs.
On the next at-bat, Grace Lyons hit a line-drive off the centerfield wall for a double to give the Sooners four straight hits to lead off the game. Alo scored on the play, but the Aggies relayed the ball into home plate to throw Jennings out.
Texas A&M’s defense held firm and ended the first inning allowing two runs and four hits. The Sooners were held to just one run and three hits over the next six innings in a narrow 3-2 win at Marita Hynes Field Saturday.
“It’s really important that the other parts of your game are holding on while you try to catch that other part up,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said about the team’s offensive struggles. “So yeah, this was a great opportunity for us to feel pressure. It’s good for us.”
The win moves the Sooners to the regional final, where they'll need just one win to advance to the Super Regional.
With the offense struggling to manufacture runs, Oklahoma’s defense came up big over and over again to protect the early lead. Lyons scooped up a hard ground ball in the top of the second that would’ve set the Aggies up for a double.
Later on in the inning, Rylie Boone chased down a line drive into right field to record the final out. Boone made a similar catch in the top of the third inning to keep Texas A&M hitless going into the fourth.
Starting pitcher Hope Trautwein closed out the game with just two strikeouts but had no walks while allowing three hits and two runs.
“She didn’t need to have 15 strikeouts,” Gasso said. “If we can make the plays, it’s as good as a strikeout. I was proud of her, no walks, which was big for us, because walks come around to score, so I’m proud of Hope in this moment.”
Coleman brought in Oklahoma’s final run in the bottom of the fourth on a double that landed a few feet inside the right foul line. After the Aggies kept themselves within striking distance all game, they finally started to break through in the sixth.
Cayden Baker singled with one out to give Texas A&M it’s second hit of the game. On the next at-bat, Haley Lee homered into left field to bring the Sooners’ lead down to one.
After cruising to a 14-0 run-rule win on Friday, the defending national champions found themselves up against the ropes in their home regional.
“It doesn’t change anything in my process,” Trautwein said about coming back after the home run. “And that’s something that I learned over the last couple weeks — that every pitch is a new pitch. Just taking it one pitch at a time is really important for my mind, and to let my defense know that I’m in with them for every single pitch. That’s really important to me in the circle.”
The redshirt senior came back and forced a pop up and a ground out to keep the Sooners in the lead heading into the bottom of the inning. Trautwein retired the first three batters in the top of the seventh to close out the win.
Despite coming up with three hits and two runs in the game, the Aggies’ offense proved to be a difficult test for the Sooners.
“I think it’s easy if you’re just looking at the scoreboard and you don’t see runs or you don’t see a lot of hits — as a coach you understand when your team’s having quality at-bats,” Texas A&M Jo Evans said. “You understand if you’re getting barrels and how you’re competing, and I thought our team competed well.”
The Sooners will face the winner of the Texas A&M-Minnesota game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.