Jocelyn Alo received another honor Wednesday in a season full of milestones.
The Oklahoma senior was announced as the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, earning the award for the second straight season. She’s the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since OU’s Amber Flores in 2009 and 2010.
Alo was also selected to the All-Big 12 team as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Alo led the Sooners this season in batting average (.476), hits (60), on-base percentage (.624) and home runs (24). She also surpassed former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain as softball’s all-time home run leader earlier this season.
Sooners’ freshman Jordy Bahl was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She also made history as the first freshman to be named the Big 12’s co-pitcher of the year, sharing the honor with Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell.
Bahl led the conference in wins on the mound (21), had the conference’s second-lowest opponent batting average (.137) and struck out the second-most batters (199) while allowing just 18 earned runs throughout the season.
OU’s Grace Lyons won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and Patty Gasso won Coach of the Year for the 10th consecutive season to round out the conference’s individual awards.
The Sooners had five players named to the All-Big 12 first team: Alo, Bahl, Lyons, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Hope Trautwein. Alyssa Brito was the Sooners’ lone selection to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
Bahl was also named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
The Big 12 Tournament begins Thursday, with the Sooners’ first game coming at 1 p.m. Friday. OU will play the winner of Iowa State and Baylor.