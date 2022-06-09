OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas offense was already surging when Courtney Day stepped to the plate.
The Longhorns led 2-0 in the bottom of the first and had a runner on third base, as Oklahoma looked to be in trouble early. Needing one out, OU pitcher Jordy Bahl delivered the pitch to Day.
The ball soared off the Texas first baseman’s bat towards the centerfield fence with the makings of a two-run homer.
That was until Jayda Coleman got there. The Sooners’ center fielder leaped in the air and made a spectacular grab before the ball cleared the fence, retiring the inning and keeping the Longhorns from taking a four-run lead.
That play was only a preview of things to come for the OU defense that did the heavy lifting early. And it helped the Sooners to a 10-5 win over Texas to secure their second-straight championship and the program’s sixth overall.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.