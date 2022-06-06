Needing one win to advance to the Women's College World Series finals, Oklahoma's offense just never got going Monday.
Jayda Coleman's lead-off home run in the first inning wasn't a sign of things to come, as the Sooners recorded just four hits against UCLA. The Bruins' defense led the way, beating the Sooners 7-3.
The Sooners trailed the entire game, including falling into a 5-1 deficit in the third inning. Grace Lyons' two-run home run in the fourth inning helped cut the deficit, but UCLA's Maya Brady hit a two-run homer of her own in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Nicole May started the game on the mound for the Sooners but struggled, surrendering four hits and five runs in 2.1 innings. Jordy Bahl came in relief of May in the third inning and had success until Brady's home run, recording four strikeouts while surrendering two hits and two runs.
With the loss, the Sooners will now play the if-necessary game against UCLA. Their season is over with a loss.
Game time is set for 2:18 p.m today.