After going 7-0 last week with four wins over ranked foes, Oklahoma turns its focus to the conference season with a weekend series with Iowa State.
The Sooners (27-1) enter the series on the road, riding a 19-game winning streak. Due to weather forecasted for Sunday the two teams will close out the weekend with a double header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
The first game will be on Friday at 4 p.m. and all games can be seen on ESPN+.
Here are three key stats from the Sooners’ season so far:
.399
Oklahoma has the highest batting average in the country at .399. Second-placed Marshall is averaging .363 at the plate.
Jayda Coleman leads the Sooners with a .507 batting average, which is fifth in the country. Tiare Jennings (.453) and Alyssa Brito (.447) aren’t far behind, ranked 26th and 39th in the country respectively.
The Sooners are averaging 9 runs per game which also leads the country.
17
The Sooners have shut out 17 opponents this season which is tied for the most nationally. They’ve won 16 games by run rule and are outscoring opponents 252-24.
They have run-ruled in over 60% of the games they’ve played since the start of the 2021 season (92). In 10 games against top-25 opponents this season, the Sooners have four wins by run-rule.
0.14
Nicole May gives the Sooners another talented pitcher to pair with an explosive offense. May has an ERA of 0.14 this season, only allowing one run in her final inning of the Hall of Fame Classic to Northwestern.
The junior has 78 strikeouts and has allowed just 21 hits and four extra-base hits.
Alex Storako has been off to an impressive start to the season, too. The redshirt senior transfer from Michigan has an ERA of 0.94 with 67 strikeouts and a 10-0 record in the circle.
Storako has allowed 22 hits with just five walks and seven extra-base hits.
