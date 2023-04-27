Oklahoma is closing in on a chance at clinching its 11th straight regular season conference title.
With two conference series left, the Sooners are a perfect 12-0 and need two wins in this weekend’s series against Kansas to finish with at least a share of the title. If the Sooners pull out their fifth conference sweep of the season, they’ll clinch the title outright.
Oklahoma hasn’t lost a conference series since 2011.
Friday’s game was moved up to 1 p.m. to account for the weather Friday evening. The two teams will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday before closing out the series with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Here are three things to watch in the Sooners’ series against Kansas:
1. Celebrating the seniors — Oklahoma will be honoring Grace Green, Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako during the series for senior weekend.
The team will have a celebration for the four players at the conclusion of Sunday’s finale.
The Sooners are riding a 57 game winning streak at Marita Hynes Field. With a sweep of Kansas, they’ll have gone back to back seasons without a home loss.
Storako and Lyons were each selected in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft. Storako, a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist, was taken No. 1 overall by the Oklahoma City Spark and Lyons was chosen in the sixth round by the Texas Smoke.
2. Still perfect — The top-ranked Sooners have won 34 straight games dating back to a Feb. 19 loss to Baylor.
That game, a part of the Getterman Classic, did not count towards the team’s conference record. They’ve allowed just nine runs in 12 conference games this season.
The Sooners didn’t allow a run in their last two conference series and allowed just 10 hits last weekend against Baylor.
3. Offensive firepower — Coming off a big weekend at the plate in the Baylor series, Cydney Sanders gives the Sooners another dangerous weapon on offense.
Sanders has now homered in three of the last five games, and went four for six with two home runs and a double against Baylor. Sanders had just one home run in 23 starts leading up to this five-game stretch.
The Sooners lead the country in runs per game (8.26), home runs per game (1.86), batting average (.372) and slugging percentage (.679).
13 different players have hit a home run this season out of the 16 non-pitchers on the roster. Lee is pacing the team with 12 home runs and three other Sooners (Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito) are also in the double digits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.