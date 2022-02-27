Oklahoma got off to a slow start offensively in its final game of the weekend Sunday.
OU beat Utah 2-1, in the Sooners’ lowest scoring game of the season so far. The Utes (11-5) held the Sooners (15-0) to just five hits, another season low for OU.
The game also marked the first time this season No. 1-ranked OU hasn’t scored the first run.
Utah jumped out to the lead in the third inning, scoring one run off a single by Aliya Belarde. It was one of only two hits for the Utes in the loss.
OU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. With runners on first and third, the Sooners manufactured a run, as Grace Lyons stole second and drew a throw down to the base, allowing Taylon Snow to steal home. An RBI single from Rylie Boone scored Lyons and gave OU the lead.
Hope Trautwein started in the circle for OU and threw four innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out seven Utes. Jordyn Bahl closed out the final three innings with four more strikeouts.
The Sooners have strong connections to the Utes. OU coach Patty Gasso’s son DJ Gasso is Utah’s hitting coach, and former Sooner Paige Parker serves as the team’s pitching coach.
The Sooners finished the weekend 5-0 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Jocelyn Alo is still looking for her record-breaking home run after drawing 10 walks across the five games.