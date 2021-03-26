Oklahoma opened Big 12 play Friday with a win, holding off a late-game rally by Iowa State.
The Sooners went into the bottom of the seventh inning up seven runs on the Cyclones, but Iowa State, playing on its home field, didn’t go down easily.
The Cyclones put up five runs in the final frame, the last four with two outs, all of those four unearned.
Finally, senior Sooner pitcher Giselle Juarez recorded the final out, striking out Milaysia Ochoa to end Iowa State’s rally and give the No. 1 Sooners their 9-7 victory.
The Sooners (23-0, 1-0 Big 12) jumped out to a quick start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
The Cyclones (22-6, 0-1 Big 12) were quick to respond, as a home run by Sami Williams tied the game. The Iowa State senior has been one of the top home run hitters in the country this season.
Senior Jocelyn Alo, who leads the nation in home runs and is the No. 2 home run hitter in OU history, helped create separation for the Sooners.
Alo hit a three-run blast in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fourth to give OU a 7-2 edge.
The Sooners scored insurance runs in the fifth and seventh frames off a sacrifice fly from Grace Green and a single from Taylon Snow, respectively, that would wind up being required to claim victory.
An error charged to Sooner third baseman Jana Johns allowed two Cyclones to score in the seventh inning on a play that would have been the game’s final out.
The next batter, Iowa State’s Mikayla Ramos, delivered a two-run home run, accounting for the game’s final runs.
Juarez pitched a complete game for the Sooners, giving up up five hits, while walking two and striking out 11. She moved 8-0 in the circle this season.
The Sooners face the Cyclones at 1 p.m. today as OU looks to clinch its opening conference series.
