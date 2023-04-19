Oklahoma catcher Kenzie Hansen was optimistic about the team’s hitting at Wednesday’s press conference.
The Sooners had struggled with consistency at the plate starting with the Texas series at the beginning of the month. Still, the team hadn’t lost its firepower or its ability to come up with big plays when they needed it.
They were still rolling along with the nation’s best winning streak, but a 4-3 win over Texas, a 3-0 win over Texas Tech and a 3-0 win over LSU could’ve gone the other way if it weren’t for some superb play in the circle.
Last weekend the Sooners went to the Miami (OH) Invitational and got a pair of run-rule wins by a combined score of 23-2.
“I feel like we turned a corner at the plate … I feel like we were kind of in this weird space the past couple of weeks before this past weekend, where obviously the results were going well, but the process was a little bit not normal for our lineup,” Hansen said.
For Hansen and the Sooners, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
On Friday, they return to Waco, Tex. to face the only team that has managed to defeat them this season. Baylor handed the Sooners just their eighth loss in the last three seasons with a 4-3 win in Waco at the Getterman Classic.
First pitch of Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be televise d on ESPN+.
Hansen is especially motivated for the series after missing the first meeting with the Bears due to injury.
“I know that I personally want to come out really hot this weekend so that I can help the team with that whatever it takes to reach our end goal,” Hansen said.
The Sooners aren’t shying away from the significance of the game, and head coach Patty Gasso isn’t either.
Gasso has a competitive group of players and that’s by design. With the constant looming pressure of adding another national title to the program’s arsenal, Gasso needs players that can still perform under those conditions.
Opportunities to play in high-energy, high-emotion games that simulate a postseason atmosphere don’t come around very often.
“The attitude that we have is we take pride in the idea of not letting anybody beat us twice,” Gasso said. “And that’s something they stand firm on, and that’s why they’re they’re very anxious to come out and avenge that loss, but really show that they’re better.”
From Gasso’s perspective, it didn’t take long for the Sooners to learn from that early-season loss.
She said that it was important for the team to learn what it feels like to lose and to try to avoid feeling that way again. Gasso said the response from her team was instant.
Oklahoma has continued to improve as the season has progressed, particularly from the pitching staff. Nicole May, Alex Storako and Jordy Bahl have each shown remarkable improvement and have the ability to completely take over a game.
All three were named top-25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.
Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings also made the list, giving the Sooners 1/5 of the 25 finalists. No other team has more than two.
“They’re their own team within a team, you can feel that,” Gasso said about the pitching staff. “Coach Rocha’s done a good job of creating that camaraderie with this pitching staff. So there isn’t, at least I don’t feel, any kind of jealousy or disappointment. It’s just about wanting to find a way to win for your team.”
