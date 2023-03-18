Just five pitches into Oklahoma’s second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Jayda Coleman got the Sooners’ offense rolling with a solo home run over the right field wall.
Three batters later, Tiare Jennings hit a two-run bomb over the left field wall. Kinzie Hansen closed out an emphatic first inning for the Sooners with another solo home run to take a 4-0 lead into the second inning.
The Sooners would finish with four home runs in a 14-0 run-rule win over No. 22 Auburn at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Oklahoma (26-1) improves to 4-0 at the Hall of Fame Classic with three of those wins coming by run rule. The Sooners defeated Weber State, 16-0, in five innings in the first game on Saturday.
Jordy Bahl pitched all five innings against the Tigers, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts. Bahl kept the Tigers scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning.
After going hitless in the second inning, the Sooners got two early outs when they returned to the plate in the third. Alyssa Brito got the Sooners going again with a double to center field.
Two batters later, Brito took advantage of an Auburn defensive error to score from third base and extend the Sooners lead to 5-0. Cydney Sanders hit a two-RBI double and Jayda Coleman scored two more on a single to give the Sooners a 9-0 lead heading into the fourth.
All five of the Sooners’ runs in the third inning came with two outs on the board.
The Sooners finished with 12 hits and eight extra-base hits. Jennings accounted for two fo those, going two for three at the plate with a home run and a double.
Grace Lyons finished out the Sooners scoring with her second home run of the Hall of Fame Classic in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Sooners got off to a similarly fast start against Weber State, but did it in a different way in the early game. They opened up the day with five straight runs before the Wildcats got their first out of the game.
By the time the Wildcats got their third out, the Sooners had opened up a 9-0 lead behind six hits and a few key defensive errors. The Sooners finished with 17 hits in the game, but didn’t record a home run until Sophia Nugent hit a two-run homer to make it 12-0 in the bottom of the second.
Alex Storako didn’t allow a hit in three innings with six strikeouts against the nine batters she faced.
The Sooners close out the Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday with a rematch against Auburn at 2 p.m.
