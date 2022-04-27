Oklahoma will have to wait a day before taking the field.
The Sooners' game against the University of Missouri-Kansas City set for Thursday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the team announced Wednesday. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Sooners' weekend road series at Kansas remains as scheduled and is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The other two games are set for 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, respectively. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
After the Kansas series, The Sooners (42-1) will end their season with a three-game home series against Oklahoma State next week starting Thursday.