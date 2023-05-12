When OU head coach Patty Gasso was asked this week about what the Sooners needed to improve on ahead of the Big 12 tournament, she said the team still had room to get better on the base paths.
In the Sooners’ semifinal game against Iowa State on Friday, Gasso’s emphasis in that area of the game was obvious. With the bases loaded and one out, Alyssa Brito caught a 1-0 pitch and got it to drop right over the head of the Cyclones’ centerfielder.
Two runners scored easily, then Haley Lee turned the corner to attempt to make it all the way home from first base. The throw was on time, but Lee made an incredible effort to dodge the first tag attempt as she was sliding — twisting and contorting her body as she slapped the plate, putting the team’s third run on the board.
Meanwhile, Brito, standing on second base, watched the throw go to home and took off for third, getting there just in time to avoid being tagged out. After video review, it was determined that the Iowa State catcher grazed the side of Lee’s helmet on a tag attempt, taking one of the Sooners’ runs of the board.
Still, the play showed the Sooners’ commitment to being aggressive on the base paths, which they continued to display en route to a nine-run lead through the first three innings.
The Sooners held the Cyclones to just one hit and pulled away for a 9-0 win by run rule in five innings.
Senior Alex Storako got the start on the mound and held the Cyclones hitless into the third inning before being replace by Kierston Deal. When the Sooners went back to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, Rylie Boone was walked and took second base on a passed ball.
The Sooners took advantage of the mistake on the same at-bat, when Tiare Jennings hit a single into short right field to score Boone. Two batters later, Grace Lyons went to the plate for the second time in the game and hit a three-run home run deep over the right centerfield wall.
Lyons also brought in the Sooners’ first run of the game on a bases-loaded single to centerfield.
Jayda Coleman finished off the Sooners’ scoring in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run home run over the right field wall. Coleman, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year earlier this month, brought her season home run total up to 14, which leads the team.
The Cyclones got their lone hit of the game on a hard-hit ground ball near the Sooners’ shortstop. Lyons made a quick jump on the ball just to keep it in the infield, but the throw to first base didn’t make it in time.
The Sooners got the runner out on the next at-bat when catcher Sophia Nugent gunned down Carli Spelhaug on a steal attempt.
Oklahoma had 10 hits in 21 plate appearances with five extra-base hits. Coleman (two for three with two RBI), Jennings (two for two with one RBI), Lyons (two for two with four RBI) and Lee (two for three) each finished with multiple hits at the plate.
Deal retired the next three batters after giving up a hit before being replace by Jordy Bahl with one out in the fifth inning. Bahl went on to strike out the final two batters in just five pitches to secure the win.
The Sooners’ trio in the circle allowed just two walks and one hit combined with five strikeouts.
The win gives Oklahoma 30 shutouts on the year, and improves its nation’s-best winning streak to 42 games.
They now wait to meet the winner Texas and Kansas for Saturday’s championship game at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.