OU Softball: Sooners handed No. 1 overall seed, begin path back to World Series Friday (updated)

NORMAN — The only rankings list coach Patty Gasso’s Oklahoma softball team failed to get to the top of was the NCAA’s rating percentage index.
Following the Sooners’ Big 12 tournament championship victory over Oklahoma State, OU was left waiting for Sunday’s NCAA softball selection show still the No. 5 team in the NCAA’s own RPI.
It didn’t matter.
Losers of only just two games and having run-ruled just about everybody on their schedule, the selection committee could not hold the Sooners back from the No. 1 overall seed in the entire NCAA draw.
That put the committee in charge of giving the Sooners the most favorable regional draw it could and the committee appeared to deliver.
The other three programs on their way to Norman for one of 16 regionals taking place across the country?
Morgan State, Texas A&M and Wichita State, the last of which is the No. 2 seed in the four-team bracket.
The Sooners and Shockers played each other as recently as May 4, OU prevailing 14-3 in a five-inning run-rule.
The regional kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, with Texas A&M (31-21) taking on Wichita State (39-11-1). OU (45-2) and Morgan State (24-15) follow at 7:30.
“Whatever we were dealt, we’d be ready for,” Gasso told ESPN’s Holly Rowe.
It is the third time OU has been the top overall seed, also receiving the honor in 2013 and 2019.
OU went on to win the national championship in 2013, topping Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series championship series. OU reached the championship series in 2019 as well, but fell to UCLA.
The Sooners also claimed national championships in 2000, 2016 and 2017.
Should OU advance out of regional play, it will take on the winner of the Seattle Regional, where host Washington will be trying to advance past Michigan, Portland and Seattle University.
That super regional would also take place in Norman.
Though times have yet to be determined beyond Friday’s opening games, there will be three games on Saturday and one or two Monday.
The losers of the openers will first meet in an elimination game on Saturday. That will be followed by a game between Friday’s winners. The winner of Saturday’s first game will then play the loser of Saturday’s second game in an elimination contest.
The surviving teams meet Sunday, and will play twice if that’s required to determine a champion.
The Sooners received the No. 1 overall seed having already posted an historic offensive season.
OU has hit 130 home runs, or 2.73 per game. Arizona, at 1.98, is a distant second.
The Sooners have averaged 11.32 runs per game, almost four more than Miami’s (Ohio) next most 7.68.
OU’s collective .420 batting average is way out front of Long Island (.357) and Texas (.355), which rank second and third.
The Sooners are one of five Big 12 teams in the draw. Oklahoma State and Texas, the Nos. 5 and 12 overall seeds, are also hosting regionals.
Baylor was sent to Gainesville, Florida, and Iowa State to Columbia, Missouri.