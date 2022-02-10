Oklahoma kicked off the 2022 season in style Thursday.
The defending national champion picked up its first run-rule victory of the season, beating UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in five innings.
Tiare Jennings, the reigning National Freshman of the Year, led off for the Sooners and got the season started with a bang, hitting a solo home run.
RBI singles by Jayda Coleman and Taylon Snow, a run-scoring hit-by-pitch to Jana Johns and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jennings all added to OU’s run total in the first.
Jocelyn Alo capped off the Sooners’ high-scoring first inning with a grand slam. It was the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year’s first homer of the season and 89th of her career, bringing her ever closer to Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record of 95 home runs.
Grace Lyons, Lynnsie Elam and Rylie Boone each picked up an RBI in the fourth before Jennings and Kenzie Hansen sent two more balls out of the park in the final inning of play.
The No. 1-ranked Sooners finished with four home runs in total, picking up right where they left off last year when they averaged 2.68 homers per game.
The season-opening win also saw career debuts from several Sooners, including Jordy Bahl, Hope Trautwein.
Freshman pitcher Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners. She faced eight batters in her 2.2 innings of work and retired them all, while picking up four strikeouts. Bahl also appeared in the batting order, but went 0-for-2.
“I had a little bit of jitters at first,” Bahl said after the game in a video posted to Twitter by the team. “But they went away pretty quick when I turned around and saw our defense and remembered I have nothing to worry about whatsoever. Just go out there and do my job.”
She was followed in the circle by sophomore Nicole May, who recorded one out on the only batter she faced. Trautwein, a redshirt senior and transfer for North Texas, recorded the final six outs, as the Sooner pitching staff combined for a perfect game.
The Sooners continue their trip to California with four games in the Mark Campbell Invitational. OU will open the weekend Friday against Loyola Marymount.