When Oklahoma needs a big play, the Sooners’ centerfielder Jayda Coleman has a way of making it happen.
In her first run through the Sooners’ batting lineup, Auburn starting pitcher Maddie Penta had allowed two hits and no earned runs. One of those hits came on a single by Coleman on the Sooners’ first at-bat of the game.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Sooners trailed 1-0 when Cydney Sanders led off the inning with a walk. When Coleman stepped up to the plate, the sophomore hit a two-run homer into right centerfield to give the Sooners the lead.
Oklahoma’s offense was just getting started. After producing two hits and no runs in the fourth, Coleman led off the inning with a single and Tiare Jennings drove her in with a two-run home run.
The Sooners rode a four-run fifth inning, and an 11-strikeout day from Alex Storako to a 7-1 win over No. 22 Auburn.
Storako gave up a solo home run to lead off the game, and a single in the second inning. Over the next three innings, Storako would retire nine of the 10 batters she faced without allowing a run.
Her 11 strikeouts is a new season high. Storako pitched 11 innings over the weekend, striking out 24 batters and allowing just three hits and one earned run.
Jordy Bahl pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing no hits and no runs with two strikeouts. The Tigers finished with just two hits, going hitless over the final five innings of the game.
Coleman was a perfect four-for-four at the plate with three singles and two RBI. She improves her season batting average to .507 and has seven home runs which ties a team-high.
Coleman has reached base in 38 consecutive games dating back to last season.
The Sooners finished with 12 hits, including three home runs. Kinzie Hansen followed up Jennings’ homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, with a two run bomb to right field.
In her return from injury, Grace Lyons went 5-11 at the plate with four RBI.
The Sooners close out the Hall of Fame Classic 5-0, picking up three wins over ranked opponents to improve to 10-0 against top-25 opponents this season. Oklahoma outscored the Tigers 21-1 over two games with a five-inning run-rule.
After playing 10 games over the last nine days, the Sooners will have a short break before beginning conference play this weekend. The Sooners will start a three-game weekend series with Iowa State starting on Friday at 4 p.m.
