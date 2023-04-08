After a relatively slow start offensive in the first two games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma’s Haley Lee got the Sooners going at the plate early with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.
Grace Lyons followed Lee in the second with two-run blast over the right field wall to take an early 4-0 lead. When Lee took the plate again to lead off the third, she hit another home run, this time into center field.
Lee is now up to 11 home runs on the season which leads the team. It was the first time Lee has hit multiple home runs in a single game since joining the Sooners and the seventh of her career.
In the circle, Nicole May struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits to help the Sooners secure another shutout over the Red Raiders.
With a 7-0 win on Saturday, Oklahoma now has nine consecutive shutout wins over the Red Raiders during regular season contests. In those games, the Sooners are a combined 99-0.
The Sooners took a 7-0 lead when Sophia Nugent singled to left field in the fourth, but only had one more hit the rest of the way out. They finished with 11 hits and left nine runners on base.
Alynah Torres went three for four and Haley Lee went two for three with three RBI. The other six hits came from six different Sooners.
Kierston Deal replaced May in the sixth, making her second appearance of the series. Deal allowed one hit and hit a batter, before retiring the final two batters of the inning.
Storako pitched in the seventh and retired all three batters in order. The Red Raiders finished with just three hits and had two errors.
Oklahoma has now swept six straight Big 12 opponents and extends its nation’s best winning streak to 18 games.
The Sooners have a quick turnaround before facing No. 12 LSU on the road on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.