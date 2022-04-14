No. 1 Oklahoma beat Texas in the first game of the series Friday 3-0, led by a dominating performance in the circle.
Jordyn Bahl threw a complete game for the Sooners. She recorded 15 strikeouts in the outing, the second most she’s thrown in a game this season. Bahl’s highest strikeout total came when she recorded 16 in 8.1 innings pitched against Tennessee in February.
This was Bahl’s sixth time to record double digit strikeouts this season, bringing her strikeout count to 153 through 93.1 innings pitched.
Bahl also gave up four hits and one walk on the way to her fifth shutout of the season. She is 16-0 from the circle so far this season with a 0.68 ERA.
At the plate, the Sooners (37-0, 7-0 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back.
In the top of the first, Grace Lyons hit a single up the middle to score Jayda Coleman from second base.
The Sooners added to their lead in the second and fifth innings with solo home runs from Coleman and Alyssa Brito. The pair of homers brought OU to 102 total on the year.
After a dominant hitting performance in their Big 12 series last weekend against Texas Tech, the Sooners three scoring hits were also the only hits they recorded in game one against the Longhorns (30-11-1, 6-1 Big 12).
OU continues its series against Texas Friday, as the Sooners look to clinch the series.