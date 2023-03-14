Oklahoma did enough to get itself back on top, but had to find a way to turn around a stop a talented Florida State offense in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners held a narrow 5-4 lead after the Seminoles hit their second home run of the game in the fourth, a three-run bomb into left center by Katie Dack that gave her team their first lead of the game. On a cold evening in front of a sold out Marita Hynes Field, Oklahoma turned to Jordy Bahl to hold on to the lead in the final few innings against the sixth-ranked Seminoles.
Bahl got ahead in the count on the first batter she faced before giving up a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch. The sophomore went on to force a ground out and strike out the final two batters to get out of the inning.
Bahl struck out all three batters in the sixth with just two balls thrown. In the ninth, she struck out the lead off hitter, and forced a line out and a ground out to close out the game.
Coming in in a big moment for the Sooners, Bahl struck out six batters to help hold on for the 5-4 win.
“That was a fun atmosphere for us,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “It felt like a Super Regional-style game — back and forth, good play, good pitching, clutch hitting, good defense on both sides — it was a well-played I think by both sides, very entertaining.”
Trailing for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sooners got some clutch hitting from the top of their lineup.
Batting in the second spot for the first time this season, Haley Lee hit a double into centerfield to tie the game. Tiare Jennings, who switched with Lee in the batting order, hit an RBI single to put the Sooners back on top.
The Sooners totaled five hits and scored two runs to set up Bahl’s appearance.
“For us to get 13 hits off of a very good pitching stuff,” Gasso said. “And you see how hard it is when they keep bringing in someone new and you have to adjust and change everything and I think our hitters were prepared for that.”
Bahl picked up the win, pitching three innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. Of the 41 pitches Bahl threw on Tuesday, 31 were strikes.
“You feel it, they bring it,” Bahl said about the crowd. “But also just the energy that our team brought out, we love the competition that we’ve gotten to face this early in the season so that just fuels us and like coach said it was kind of a postseason feel and whenever you can get that in March that’s pretty cool.”
The Sooners opened up the scoring in the second on an RBI single by Alynah Torres. The Seminoles responded in the third with a solo home run by Jahni Kerr.
Oklahoma took the lead right back in the bottom of the inning when Lee homered into right field. Two pitches later, Jennings homered to the opposite side, but the Sooners couldn’t get any more runs across with no outs on the board.
The Sooners were 7-18 at the plate with runners on base and three for 10 with runners in scoring position.
“I just thought preparation helped Lee, helped Jennings, helped all of these guys,” Gasso said. “Those guys are powerful up there and it’s hard to face this lineup, but preparation is what I felt most of all today coming through.”
Oklahoma remains undefeated at home dating back to the 2020 season. The Sooners will be back in action this weekend for the Omni Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City.
