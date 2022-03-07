WCWS Oklahoma Florida St Softball

The Oklahoma softball team's home opener against Minnesota has been moved to 4 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. but was moved up an hour due to impending cold weather.

The Sooners (15-0) are undefeated to start the season, with wins over ranked teams such as UCLA, Tennessee and Arizona. They've outscored opponents 137-16 this season.

Monday's game against Minnesota (11-6) can be seen via tape delay beginning at 5 p.m. on Bally Sports Oklahoma and heard live on the radio via The Franchise 2 (1560 AM, 103.3 FM).

