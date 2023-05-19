For many of the players on the Oklahoma softball team, the dates May 19 and May 20 haven’t held much significance.
But for head coach Patty Gasso and the members of her staff who remember being in Oklahoma during and after those two days of devastating tornadoes that ripped through the center of the state in 2013, it’s made an indelible impression.
“Myself, Jen Rocha, JT (Gasso), many of us were right in the middle of that devastation,” Gasso said. “And it left a lasting effect on us.”
Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of the tragic event. Gasso wanted to make sure her team, made up of players from all across the country, was aware of the devastation and continuing impact the tornadoes had.
Friday was also the Sooners’ first game of the NCAA Norman Regional, and the team wore a blue state logo with the word “home” on their batting helmets in their opening game against Hofstra.
Oklahoma scored runs in each of the first four innings to run away with an 11-0 run-rule win in five innings.
“It was just a tribute to the families,” Gasso said. “To those who were having to live life every day … those that lost little ones especially.”
Gasso was specifically thinking of the family of Sydney Angle. The 9-year-old girl was one of seven children that were killed when a tornado struck Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore.
Angle herself was a softball player.
The OU softball team connected with Angle’s family 10 years ago and that relationship has remained a decade later. Her father, Dan Angle, sent Gasso a text of appreciation a few days before the Sooners took the field against Hofstra.
“The fact that we can maybe bring some pride, make some people happy with that memory is what this was about,” Gasso said.
Oklahoma dominated on both sides of the plate to advance to face Missouri on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Facing a team as confident as the Sooners are right now, the Pride needed to play stellar defense in order to have a chance. They weren’t able to do that on Friday.
On the Sooners’ first at-bat of the game, Jayda Coleman hit a groundball that should’ve been an easy out for the Hofstra first baseman. The ball took a late bounce and hopped over Angelina Ioppolo’s glove, allowing Coleman to reach first safely.
Two pitches later, Tiare Jennings hit a line drive into shallow right centerfield and the Sooners already had two runners aboard. Haley Lee hit another easy ground ball at second baseman Kasey Collins, but the throw was late, and the Sooners scored their first run of the game.
“They love this time of year,” Gasso said about her players. “I think they’d answer it best. But they work their way and play 50 games and they’re exhausted and they know how many are left in order to win it all. It’s almost like a countdown because they’re exhausted and they’re ready to go on vacation.”
Grace Lyons hit a two-run home run to put the Sooners up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Coleman hit another two-run homer to set off a four-hit, six-run explosion in the fourth that set the Sooners up for a run-rule win.
While the Sooners came away with 12 hits, Nicole May kept Hofstra from getting any momentum at the plate.
The junior struck out the side to open up the game and didn’t allow a hit until the top of the third inning.
May followed up the lead-off double from Alanna Morse with a strikeout, before retiring the next two batters in six pitches.
May threw the first four innings, allowing one hit and no walks with five strikeouts. Storako came in for the fifth inning and retired all three batters with a strikeout.
“I just feel like it doesn’t matter,” May said about coming back from giving up hits. “It’s like OK, get the next one. There’s no point in worrying that someone just got a hit. People are gonna hit off of me. So, just (don’t) act surprised when that happens.”
The Sooners picked up their 25th run-rule win of the season and improve their winning streak to 44 games.
