Oklahoma was down to its last out when Kinzie Hansen stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning against Baylor.
As the first ball she hit flew into foul territory in left field, all in attendance at Marita Hynes held their breath. Left fielder Taylor Strain chased down the ball, and it looked like she was going to catch it to end the game and hand OU its first loss of the season.
But the ball dropped to Strain’s left, and the Sooners had another life.
“We talked a little bit, like, you just got a gift,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of her conversation with Hansen in between pitches. “Now you’ve got to make it hurt.”
Hansen singled to right on the next pitch she saw, and Mackenzie Donihoo followed her with another single to bring it back to the top of No. 1-ranked OU’s lineup.
Tiare Jennings finished the game with a walk-off three-run home run to give OU the 3-1 win over Baylor.
Before the seventh inning, the Sooners’ only hit of the game came off Jennings’ bat in her first plate appearance. While OU (29-0, 3-0 Big 12) was struggling to put something together offensively, Hope Trautwein held the game together from the circle.
Trautwein threw a complete game and didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning, when McKenzie Wilson doubled to right-center field. An error and a sacrifice fly eventually brought Wilson in to score and give Baylor (17-13, 0-3 Big 12) a 1-0 lead that it would hold until the final at bat of the game.
Trautwein recorded 13 strikeouts in the win, tying her season high.
“What a pitching duel that was, and both pitchers threw lights out,” Gasso said. “First, I give credit to (Dariana) Orme. She stopped an explosive offense, and we haven’t been stopped like that… Hope kept us in the game, and it was one of the best games I’ve seen any of our pitchers throw.”
Coming into this game, the Sooners had racked up 13-straight run rule wins, a program record. Twenty four of OU’s 29 wins have come in run-rule fashion.
Despite all the dominating wins, this wasn’t the first time OU has faced adversity this season, with a 2-1 win over Utah and a 10-inning game against Tennessee already in the books this year. But Sunday, the Sooners came the closest they have to losing this season.
“We needed this, more than anything you could have ever imagined,” Gasso said. “We’re athletic enough to find ways to win, but if we would have lost that game it would not have hurt us, but more helped us.”
Sunday’s game was the first time the Sooners have been held scoreless through six innings since June of 2019, when OU got shut out by Alabama in eight innings.
While the Sooners were just one out away from losing, Gasso wasn’t stressed about her team needing to win. Seeing what her team could do to find a way to win when the lineup wasn’t performing its best was more important.
“The challenge is what we need,” Gasso said. “We needed to get pressed. We needed to feel what that felt like.”