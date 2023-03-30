Grace Lyons remembers her first time playing at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium as a freshman.
Sitting in the dugout, Lyons can remember the feeling of awe as she looked the number of fans in attendance. It wasn’t a feeling a fear, more a slight nervousness at the pressure to perform in front of such a large number of people.
Now a redshirt senior, Lyons has become very comfortable with that feeling. As the Sooners prepare to return to Oklahoma City for a rematch with Texas, Lyons hopes that the younger players on the team will start to get more comfortable in that environment.
The last time the two teams met was in the Women’s College World Series final, a series the Sooners swept in two games to win the program’s sixth national championship.
Oklahoma begins a three-game home series with Texas on Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium at 6 p.m.
“Having that experience is awesome to have under my belt,” Lyons said. “and just to remind the newbies that yes, people are here to watch you, and why not just kind of let that keep you calm and know that they’re excited to be there just like you are.”
During last season’s WCWS final, the Sooners swept the Longhorns by a combined score of 26-6 over two games. The Sooners hit seven home runs in the first game to come away with a 16-1 win.
Lyons was quick to point out that this will be a different Longhorn team than the one the Sooners faced last season.
Texas enters the series with one of the top offenses in the country, batting .351 at the plate with 35 home runs in 36 games. Leighann Goode, Courtney Day and Reese Atwood each have six or more home runs on the season.
The Sooners hold a 53-25 all-time advantage over the Longhorns and have won 27 of their last 28 games against their Red River rival.
Texas was just one of three teams to beat the Sooners last season, and snapped a 38-0 start to the season, which set an NCAA DI record.
“We don’t need to think back on what we did,” Lyons said about last season. “We’re just excited for what’s to come. They’re a new team, we’re a new team so kind of looking ahead is what we’re doing.”
The final two games of the series will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners are 6-0 at home with a win over a Florida State team that’s ranked seventh in the country.
They’re 19-0 in neutral site games and 5-0 at Hall of Fame Stadium. Oklahoma has faced 10 ranked opponents this season and is a perfect 10-0 in those games.
“It was one of the toughest “preseasons” as we call it,” Lyons said. “Just getting those top-25 teams to play us and that’s something that allows us to elevate our game early on instead of just kind of riding up to that point in conference.”
