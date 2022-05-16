For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma is at the top heading into the NCAA playoffs.
The Sooners were named the top-overall seed and will host the NCAA Norman Regional tournament this weekend. It's the third season in a row the Sooners enter the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Norman regional, which begins Friday, will include the Sooners, Texas A&M, Minnesota and Prairie View A&M.
The tournament opens with Texas A&M (29-26) taking on Minnesota (26-24-1) at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 before the Sooners (49-2) face Prairie View A&M (20-27) at 6:30 p.m, which will broadcast online at ESPN+.
The winners of both games will play each other in the first game Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday's final. The losers from the Friday games will play each other in the second game Saturday in an elimination game. The third game Saturday will feature the loser from the day's first game and the winner from the day's second game.
The winner of the third game will advance to Sunday's final with an if-necessary rematch scheduled later that day.
The winner of the Norman regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional round against the winner of the Orlando regional, hosted by 16-seed Central Florida, the following weekend. The winner of the super regional will advance to the 2022 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The defending-champion Sooners enter the NCAA regional after splitting their two games in last weekend's Big 12 Tournament Championship, defeating Iowa State 5-0 before falling 4-3 to Oklahoma State in the championship game.
The Sooners are seeking their second-consecutive national title and sixth overall.