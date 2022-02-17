Ahead of Oklahoma’s 4-1 win over UCLA last weekend, Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso said she’s always been influenced by UCLA.
Why?
“UCLA is never a team that thinks they’re the underdog,” Gasso said on Chris Plank’s pre-game radio show. “They always think… they’re the best in the country.
“I’ve always admired that, and I’ve kind of tried to mimic our program into something like that.”
But until this point, the Sooners (5-0) have chosen to play the part of the underdog. Consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the country the past several years — winning back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017, winning one in 2021 and playing for the title in 2019 — OU has thrived using an underdog mindset.
This year’s team is changing that.
Though Gasso likes the style of the Bruins, she doesn’t tell her team who they are going to be. She lets the players tell her. This year, the team wants to play like it’s on top.
“Do you want to be the underdog? Because we can keep going there. Our program’s done very well in that role,” Gasso said, recalling conversations with her team. “Or you can say, ‘We’re the king of the mountain here, come get us.’ and they said, ‘it’s time that we accept that role. and let’s see what we look like that way.”
It’s not surprising that this team would feel ready for the “king of the mountain role.”
Almost every player from last year’s national championship-winning squad is back. They’ve got the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in Jocelyn Alo, the 2021 National Freshman of the Year in Tiare Jennings and four players set to compete for Team USA on the international stage this summer in Jennings, Alo, Kinzie Hansen and Jayda Coleman.
But even with all of their firepower at the plate, a lot of the Sooners’ confidence starts in the circle.
Freshman Jordyn Bahl has been a big part of that early this season. In her first three appearances as a Sooner, Bahl played with an immense amount of confidence. She’s recorded 24 strikeouts while giving up three walks and five hits in 12.2 innings of work, including a complete game against No. 3-ranked UCLA.
“She’s very much a dominant, top dog personality,” Hansen said of Bahl. “She’s just not afraid. She’ll get down and dirty with the team.”
It’s not just Bahl that’s leading the charge from the circle. North Texas transfer Hope Trautwein and sophomore Nicole May are also playing a big part in the Sooners’ early season confidence.
The three pitchers combined for a perfect game in a five-inning outing to open the season against UC Santa Barbara. The Sooners pitching staff has combined for 51 strikeouts and has yet to give up a run this season — the only run scored against OU came off a throwing error and was unearned.
“Our pitchers set the tone,” Gasso said. “Our pitchers set the tone for everything else that was going on on the field. and we are not used to that. In the past, it was us scoring runs early and scoring a lot and pitchers just do your thing… The pitching staff definitely this last weekend, they led the way for the rest of everything that we did.”
Gasso expects things to even out between the production of OU’s pitchers and its offense as the season goes on. This weekend, OU will head south to take on Houston, McNeese State and Texas State in the Houston Classic.
While the pitchers are dominating in the circle, the Sooners are still finding their way under this new top team mentality. It’s a hard space to be in, Gasso noted, but it’s important for the team to learn how to play as the “king of the mountain.”
“We need to figure out how we maintain that championship mindset,” Gasso said. “It shouldn’t change just because you’re saying bring it instead of we’re coming to get you.”