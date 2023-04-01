For the second game in a row, Oklahoma’s offense was struggling to find consistency.
Entering the final inning of its second game against Texas, the Sooners had five hits, one run and were three outs away from falling to the Longhorns for just the second time in the last 29 meetings. Rylie Boone led off the bottom of the inning with a single through the right side that put the tying run at the plate.
Three pitches later, Jayda Coleman blasted a two-run home run into left field to tie the game with no outs. Suddenly, after being tied or trailing the entire game, the Sooners had a chance to win it.
Tiare Jennings was walked on the next at-bat and Texas subbed out starting pitcher Mac Morgan for Citlaly Gutierrez. Still, the Sooners are a difficult team to slow down once they get going.
With one out on the board and two runners on base, Texas chose to intentionally walk Alyssa Brito. Four pitches into the next at-bat, Kinzie Hansen lifted a line drive over the short stops head to win the game on a walk-off.
The Sooners’ 4-3 win gives them their 50th consecutive conference series win.
Oklahoma was 0-6 at the plate with runners in scoring position before Hansen’s winner. The Sooners entered the seventh inning trailing 3-1 and scored their only other run on an error.
Alex Storako was able to keep the Longhorns’ high-powered offense in check while the offense struggled to score runs.
Storako allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) with six strikeouts and just one walk over the first six innings of the game. Jordy Bahl pitched the final inning and retired all three batters in order.
Texas capitalized on two Oklahoma errors to score its first two runs of the day. The Sooners’ first run of the day came in the bottom of the fifth on an error by the Texas second baseman.
The Sooners finished with nine hits, including two-hit games from Coleman and Hansen. They left 10 runners on base and had two errors.
The two teams close out the three-game series on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
