Oklahoma’s high-powered offense wasn’t as explosive as it normally is on a windy Wednesday evening at Marita Hynes Field.
The Sooners hit several balls hard, but each time it got caught up in a strong north wind and either ended up in foul territory or was caught short of the fence.
The conditions weren’t favorable for a team that uses the long ball as often as the Sooners do, but that didn’t stop them from running away with a 9-0 run-rule win over Tulsa in five innings.
With the wind blowing, the Sooners focused on stealing bases — they recorded five — and bunted often. Even Jocelyn Alo laid down a sacrifice bunt to score the Sooners’ fourth run in the bottom of the second inning.
OU head coach Patty Gasso said the NCAA’s career-leader in home runs didn’t hesitate when she brought up the idea of laying down a squeeze bunt.
“We work on it a lot in practice, and a lot of times I don’t get to use it in a game or it doesn’t fit,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said about the team's strategy. “When do I ask Jocelyn Alo to squeeze? But if they’re going to play five-feet behind the bag it makes since and with the wind and the way it’s working, it makes even more sense.”
Jayda Coleman finished 2-of-2 at the plate and had an RBI-single during a four-run third inning for the Sooners.
Coleman credited the team’s energy on Wednesday to the plays they were finally getting to implement in a game situation.
“Yeah I definitely felt it,” Coleman said. “You can just tell when we have that energy, we just play more free. When coach has the card and we’re executing the things we’ve practiced all season long, we just get excited for those types of things and play more free.”
Coleman led-off the second inning with a line-drive single into centerfield. On the very next pitch, she stole second and forced an error by the catcher. Two batters later, she scored on a sacrifice bunt by Jana Johns.
When the sophomore went back to the plate in the bottom of the third, she had two runners on and no outs. Coleman took a split grip and made a soft, swinging slap at the ball towards the shortstop.
Tulsa’s shortstop wasn’t able to make a good charge at the ball as it bounced towards her, and Coleman was able to beat the throw at first base for an RBI-single.
“I [usually plan on] low line-drives, ground balls up the middle, [but] she gave me a soft slap-and-run, so [I was] just executing whatever I can get,” Coleman said.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May got her first start of the season against the Golden Hurricanes and pitched five scoreless innings. Tulsa was able to get a runner to third with two outs in the fifth, but May struck out the final batter to end the game.
May allowed just three hits and had six strikeouts with two walks.
“It feels good knowing I have a good defense behind me,” May said. “Like today, we had the whole infield making plays for (me), the outfield going all-out for balls and stuff so that feels great, definitely makes me feel better.”
The Sooners will now begin a long road stretch before returning to Marita Hynes Field against Iowa State on Friday, April 22. The Sooners will play a three-game weekend series at Texas Tech starting on Friday at 5 p.m.