OKLAHOMA CITY — Late in Friday’s matchup between Oklahoma and Texas, OU head coach Patty Gasso couldn’t help but look around at the atmosphere around her.
Surrounding Gasso were 8,930 softball fans all packed inside a sold-out USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. The stadium lights were turned down and many of the fans, coordinately dressed in striping crimson and cream, were singing and shining the flashlight on their phones.
It’s an environment that had traditionally been reserved for a Women’s College World Series final, not a regular season conference matchup. The game broke the all-time NCAA record for attendance in a regular season game.
The Sooners had given the sold-out crowd plenty to cheer about.
After giving up a home run on the first at-bat of the game, starting pitcher Jordy Bahl went on to allow one hit and no runs over the final six innings. The Sooners’ offense also came through with 12 hits and three home runs.
The Sooners scored eight unanswered runs to start off the three-game series with the Longhorns with an 8-1 win.
“I love our Sooner fans, but I don’t think I could love them any more than I did tonight,” Gasso said after the game. “… Those are big moments for our sport and big moments for our team. They really, really get empowered by the fans and them coming out. The stripes were on point, it just couldn’t have been more perfect.”
On the Sooners’ first at-bat of the game, Jayda Coleman hit a fly ball to left center field that was dropped by the centerfielder. Coleman easily made it to second, but when the throw came in from the outfield, she jumped on an opportunity to steal another base.
Coleman made it all the way to third safely and three pitches later Tiare Jennings hit a single to tie the game. It was the start of a big game for Jennings on a night when the Sooners’ offense struggled with consistency.
On Jennings next at-bat she hit a three-run home run deep over the center field wall. Two pitches later, Haley Lee hit one even deep into left center field.
The ball soared over the temporary outfield wall that the teams use in non-WCWS games and took its first bounce on the warning track in front of the deepest outfield wall before bouncing over.
“Haley Lee’s was an absolute missile,” Gasso said.
After giving up four runs on four hits in the second inning, Texas brought Sophia Simpson into the circle to try to stop the Sooners’ momentum. Over the next three innings the Sooners had just one hit and no runs.
Rylie Boone, who had already made back-to-back athletic catches in left field, led off the sixth inning with a single.
Tiare Jennings doubled to put runners in scoring position with Lee back up to bat.
Lee hit a single through the right side to score the Sooners’ first run since the second inning.
On the next at-bat, Kinzie Hansen hit the Sooners’ third home run of the day to extend the lead to 8-1.
“Our timing was off a bit and you could feel that,” Gasso said. “I think once we started to figure it out and it started to get talked about throughout the dugout, then things started to get hit a little bit hard later in the game. (Simpson) did a good job and kept us off balance and then I think our rhythm was just a little bit off.”
The Sooners extend their winning streak to 23 games and have won 28 of their last 29 against the Longhorns. Now the two teams move back to Norman to finish out the rest of the three-game series.
Saturday’s matchup begins at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
