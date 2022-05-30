OU V UCF Softball

OU’s Tiare Jennings slides into home Saturday during the Sooners’ game against Central Florida at Marita Hynes Field.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma softball's slate in the Women's College World Series is set.

The Sooners open the tournament with a game against Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. With a win, the Sooners advance to the winner's bracket and get a one-day break before resuming play at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Texas/UCLA.

With a loss, the Sooners drop to the loser's bracket and play the loser of Texas/UCLA at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Sooners are joined in the WCWS by Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma State.

The Sooners (54-2, 17-1 Big 12) made the WCWS by sweeping Central Florida 8-0, 7-1 in last weekend's NCAA Super Regional. Prior to that, the Sooners won the NCAA Norman Regional championship against Texas A&M.

Northwestern (45-11, 19-4 Big Ten) advanced to the WCWS by defeating Arizona State in the super regional, including an 8-6 win in the series' third game Sunday.

The defending-champion Sooners won the WCWS last year and are seeking their sixth national championship. The team enters the WCWS as the top-overall seed.

Below is the complete schedule for the WCWS. All times are CT:

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 3

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 2 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m., ABC

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 6 (losers' bracket teams must win twice)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

WCWS Finals, June 8-10

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics.

