Oklahoma’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm.
Designated hitter Haley Lee smacked a solo home run deep over the left field wall to open up the first inning, but when the inning changed, so did Texas Tech’s pitcher. Starter Maddie Kuehl was replaced by Sage Hoover heading into the second inning.
Hoover went on to put all three Sooners down in order, but once again, when the inning changed, so did Texas Tech’s pitcher. Erna Carlin came in to replace Hoover in third, and again made it through the inning without letting a runner on base.
Lee led off the fourth inning with a walk, eventually putting Alyssa Brito at the plate with two runners on base and no outs. After two balls, Brito blasted the third pitch into the gap in left center field.
The ball hit off the bottom of the centerfield wall, allowing both runners to score. Oklahoma starter Alex Storako pitched the entire game, allowing no runs and three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
OU head coach Patty Gasso said Storako’s pitching and the team’s defense were crucial in a 3-0 win to open up the series.
“A lot of times if you have two of the three parts of your game working, you’re gonna find ways to win,” Gasso said. “That’s really the story tonight.”
Texas Tech continued to change pitchers between each inning and the Sooners struggled to find an answer. Oklahoma finished the game with just three hits with two doubles and a home run.
Of the six Texas Tech pitchers that entered the game, just two allowed hits. Still, the Red Raiders stuck to their strategy and it continued to pay off.
“I think we were just so caught up in that that we weren’t really realizing that these were pitches we could hit hard and a lot of these pitchers looked somewhat similar,” Gasso said. “But the good news is, here’s the good news: We’ve seen them all, except one. So now we know and we’ll look at more video and we’ll be better prepared.”
While the offense struggled to find consistency, the defense continued to come up with big plays to keep the lead.
Entering the game as a pinch runner, Avery Hodge made an athletic leaping grap for a ball in right field to give the Sooners their second out of the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth, Texas Tech got a double and a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs.
Peyton Blythe hit a hard ground ball towards first baseman Cydney Sanders. The ball bounced right before it got to Sanders, but the sophomore made a nice grab to secure the final out and end the threat.
“They have the ability to change the game with one swing alone,” Gasso said. “That’s what they’ve been doing and that’s why they’ve had success. To keep the ball in the park is a big deal against them. It’s kind of like you’re facing us when you look at their numbers.”
With a 1-0 lead in the series, the Sooners will look to secure their 51st consecutive on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
