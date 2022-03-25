After moving to different spots in the lineup, Tiare Jennings made a return to the top of the lineup for Oklahoma.
In her second at-bat against Baylor Friday, Jennings drove a high fly ball over the opposite field wall with the bases loaded to give the Sooners an 8-1 lead. It was Jennings' first home run in 10 games, and the third of the game for the Sooners.
Baylor took an early lead after taking advantage of a dropped third strike in the first. In the bottom of the inning, Oklahoma responded with a pair of homers by Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam to take a 3-1 lead.
Even with three home runs and a five inning run-rule victory, head coach Patty Gasso said she didn’t feel the Sooners' offense was as explosive as they’re capable of in the 9-1 win over Baylor Friday.
“Today was just a little bit slow for me,” Gasso said. “It wasn’t ‘pow,’ it was just kind of ‘here we are.’ We’re going to get burned if we keep playing (like that). It’s natural to feel that after a midweek.”
Still, that’s the kind of attitude you might expect from a team that just completed its 23rd run-rule win in 23 games this season.
“My expectations, as they know, are probably almost insurmountable and unable to reach, but I’m going to keep pushing,” Gasso said.
Jennings, who led off for the Sooners in the first 14 games of the season, made a return to the top of the lineup for the first time in six games and went one for two at the plate with four RBI.
"It doesn’t really matter what spot I’m hitting in," Jennings said. "I just take it no matter what and just do my job — either get on or move the runner. It’s nice, but wherever I hit in the lineup it doesn’t matter.”
Starting pitcher Jordyn Bahl bounced back after giving up the early run and held the Bears scoreless for the rest of the game with eight strikeouts. The freshman still struggled at times throughout the game, and Gasso said Bahl rated her performance a six on a scale of 1-10 after the game.
She threw 76 pitches, and while Gasso said she doesn’t plan to start her on the mound, she expects Bahl to available at some point during Saturday’s game against Baylor.
“I will tell you that Jordy wasn’t at her best, and she’ll tell you that.” Gasso said. “And not her best, for her, is still finding eight strikeouts in five innings and only giving up two hits. She was just throwing a few too many pitches, which is unlike her. I do like how they scored first and then we came back with three, and then we just kept rolling around.”
Taylor Strain came away with the Bears' only extra-base hit on a double to right field in the third inning. The Sooners got eight runs on Baylor pitcher Dariana Orme, but when she was replaced by Maren Judisch in the third, the Sooners were held to three hits and just one run over the final inning and a half.
Taylon Snow went two for two at the plate, and the Sooners finished with nine hits. Six of those nine hits came on singles, with the other three coming on home runs.
“We just didn’t get a lot where we normally do … from six, seven, eight we just weren’t getting the production we were used to and it showed a little bit," Gasso said. "It took us a little bit longer to score, because we weren’t getting runners on to let the top of the lineup drive us in.”
The Sooners will face Baylor again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.