No. 1 Oklahoma clinched its opening Big 12 series on Saturday with a 10-2 victory over Iowa State.
Powerful hitting and strong pitching performances have been the biggest keys for the Sooners so far this weekend.
OU jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning off a single from Grace Lyons.
The Sooners plated another three runs in the second inning, Grace Lyons drawing a bases-loaded walk and Taylon Snow following with a two-run single.
Home run hitting in the later innings helped OU (24-0, 2-0 Big 12) complete a six-inning run rule over Iowa State (22-7, 0-2 Big 12). Lynssie Elam hit a two-run blast in the top of the fifth inning, and Grace Green’s three-run shot put the game further out of reach for the Cyclones.
Jocelyn Alo, who hit two home runs in Friday’s game, walked each time she came up to the plate Saturday. She entered the game having drawn 15 walks on the season and exited having drawn 19.
Iowa State’s two runs came off a hit by pitch — Sooner starting pitcher Shannon Saile, having given up a double and two walks before plunking Milaysia Ochoa with the bases loaded in the third inning — and a home run in the fifth inning from Ellie Spielhaug, who relieved Cyclone starter Saya Swain in the circle before the Sooners had even made their first out.
Saile finished giving up two hits, two runs and four walks, while striking out 11 over 4 2/3 innings of work. Saile moved to 7-0 in the circle this season. Olivia Rains threw the final 1 1/3 without allowing a baserunner.
The Sooner pitching staff has combined for 22 strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Giselle Juarez fanned 11 Cyclones during Friday’s 9-7 victory.
Oklahoma and Iowa State return to the Cyclones’ diamond at noon today, with OU looking to maintain a conference winning streak that extends all the way back to the 2017 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.