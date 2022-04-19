All season, OU softball coach Patty Gasso cautioned her team to be prepared for a potential loss.
Their first loss of the season came to pass over the weekend.
The Sooners saw their 38-game win streak come to a close in a 4-2 loss at Texas Sunday. It was just the team’s second loss to a Big 12 foe in its last 63 conference games.
Oklahoma has been able to overcome slow nights at the plate in the past, but the Longhorns didn’t budge. The Sooners finished the game with just two hits and gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to trail 4-0 going into the final frame.
Still, Gasso didn't expect her team to be the first in history to finish with a perfect season in Division I softball. The most important question that remains is how the Sooners will handle the loss and use it to get better.
“We were kind of, not waiting for it to happen, but we were ready to learn from it and I think that that [you don't learn from it] until it happens,” Hope Trautwein said. “So moving forward, we have a lot of lessons and a lot of experience under our belt, especially with the new people coming in, all the freshman and underclassmen.”
The Sooners will get their first chance to bounce back on Wednesday in a road game against North Texas at 6:30 p.m. It will mark the end of a seven-game road trip for Oklahoma.
The team finished up a three-game road series in Lubbock early last week before returning to Texas three days later for a three-game weekend series in Austin.
Gasso said the effects of the quick turnaround started to become more obvious in the final games of the series against Texas.
“The goal is to come in and not just win the series, but finish,” she said. “That’s the word that we’ve been trying to use. Sundays haven’t been our best days on three-game sets or like the third game against Baylor or the second game against Alabama-Birmingham where we’ve been challenged, but we have not been at our best. So that’s something we’ve got to fix immediately, because the third game of a series is usually the most important.”
Trautwein, a North Texas transfer, will have some extra motivation when the Sooners take the field against the Mean Green, though, it’s still unclear whether she’ll be given the opportunity to play.
Gasso said a decision hasn’t been made yet on who will start in the circle on Wednesday, but acknowledged that it could serve as an important test for Trautwein.
“I think it would be good for Hope,” she said. “Hope had a very tough environment in Texas to step in on and she’s from Austin, her family lives there, she was recruited by Texas, it was an intense environment for her and I could feel her nerves.
“I think playing at UNT tomorrow might bring her the same feeling and what’s important is these pitchers feel. They need to feel those feelings and they have to play through those feelings.”