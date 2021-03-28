Oklahoma ended its weekend at Iowa State with a bang.
The top-ranked Sooners offered their best hitting performance of the weekend on Sunday to secure a 22-2 victory and a series sweep.
Tiare Jennings, the Sooners’ freshman second baseman batting lead-off, finished with three hits, a feat matched by both Grace Green and Jayda Coleman. Yet, only Jennings finished with a team-high six RBIs, four coming off a third-inning grand slam.
She now has 46 RBIs this season, second among Sooners to senior Jocelyn Alo’s 56.
Jennings’ home run was one of OU's three.
Kinzie Hansen hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Mackenzie Donihoo hit a three-run blast in the fourth.
Donihoo’s homer was part of a 10-run inning for the Sooners.
OU (25-0, 3-0 Big 12) brought 14 batters to the plate, collecting 8 of its 18 hits. Iowa State (22-8, 0-3 Big 12) finished with four hits.
Nicole May started in the circle for OU, striking out six, walking four and allowing two hits over four innings. Alanna Thiede pitched the fifth and final inning, allowing two hits, striking out one.
Next up, the Sooners are back home to Marita Hynes Field, beginning a three-game series against Kansas at 6 p.m. Thursday.
