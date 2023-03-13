A grand slam by Alynah Torres in the bottom of the first inning got Oklahoma’s offense warmed up on a cold evening at Marita Hynes Field.
Playing in a make-up game, after the Sooners’ final game of the Bulldog Invitational was canceled, Oklahoma loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning with two outs on the board. Torres stepped up to the plate and drove a fly ball over the left field wall.
It was Torres’ first home run of the season and set the Sooners up for an early 4-0 lead over South Dakota State. Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings both singled with two outs in the second, and Haley Lee was walked to put the Sooners in another bases-loaded situation.
Kenzie Hansen singled into right field to extend the Sooners lead to 6-0. The Sooners only had one more hit over the next three innings, but was able to score runs in the fourth and fifth to build a big enough lead to win by run rule.
The Sooners’ 8-0 win was their 13th by way of run rule this season.
The Jackrabbits finished with just three hits in the game as Nicole May pitched the first four innings of the game. May struck out seven of the 16 batters she faced with just one walk and no runs.
Jordy Bahl came in to pitch the final inning and allowed no hits with a strikeout and a hit batter. The Sooners finished with five hits from five different players.
The Sooners scored six of their eight runs with two outs on the board and left five runners stranded.
No. 1 Oklahoma improves to 21-1 with the win, it’s 13th in a row, and sets up a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since facing off in the 2021 Women’s College World Series Final.
The Sooners won that series in three games to secure the national championship. The two schools have combined to win three of the past four national championships.
Tuesday’s game will be televised on ESPN+.
