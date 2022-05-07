During the first game of the series, an early Oklahoma lead was wiped away by TCU’s late run.
The Sooners made sure that didn’t happen the second time around.
The game was scoreless until the third inning, when Peyton Graham hit a single to left field that scored Brett Squires. Graham then scored on a TCU error and Diego Muniz’ ground out to third scored Blaker Robertson, giving the Sooners a 3-0 lead.
That was a lead they never relinquished, beating TCU 11-7 in Fort Worth, Texas to even the three-game series at 1-1.
The Sooners kept TCU scoreless and added to their lead with three runs in the fifth inning. The Horned Frogs got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the frame to cut the Sooners lead to 6-2.
Graham opened the sixth inning with a triple that scored John Spikerman. Graham was scored on a single from Tanner Tredaway, Jimmy Crooks scored Robertson with a single and the Sooners ended the inning with a run from Tredaway.
Kendall Pettis scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, giving the Sooners their 11th and final run of the day.
TCU scored three runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Sooners’ lead.
Graham finished with two runs, two hits and three RBIs. Wallace Clark and Muniz each finished with two RBIs. Tredaway finished with two runs, two hits and an RBI.
The Sooners improve to 28-17 (10-7 Big 12) on the season and will look to claim the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.