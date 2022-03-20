Oklahoma didn’t have much trouble through its first four games in the Hall of Fame Classic.
And with the way the Sooners played offensively Sunday against Iowa, the Hawkeyes didn’t have much of a chance, either.
The offensive stats were some of the best for the Sooners this season, finishing the game with 17 hits and six home runs. That provided plenty of ammunition for their best scoring outing of the season, as they defeated the Hawkeyes 20-0.
“It was definitely one of our better games offensively,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.
The Sooners came out swinging, scoring four runs in the first inning. Three of those runs came from Lynnsie Elam’s home run, her first of the day.
They followed it up with four more runs in the second inning and seven more in the third inning. But the fourth inning is where they blew the game open, and it started with Jocelyn Alo.
Alo, who had hit three home runs through the previous four games in the tournament, recorded her 100th career home run to open the fourth inning.
“It definitely feels nice, but I’m just going to go up every at-bat ready to hit the ball hard,” Alo said. “I’m not trying to hit a home run. [I’m] just trying to get on base and do what’s best for my team. I guess 100 is pretty nice, but [I’m] just continuing to stay within the process and continue to go up from here.”
Her teammates followed her lead. Grace Lyons immediately responded with a home run that scored Grace Green, Elam knocked out her third home run of the game and Alyssa Brito capped it off with a home run of her own.
The four runs the Sooners hit marked the most in a single inning, and the six they recorded for the game was the most in a single game this season.
“All through the lineup, people are finding ways to hit balls hard,” Gasso said. “Overall, [I’m] just really happy with our performance and just absolutely thrilled by the amount of people that are coming out and watching this team play.”
While the Sooners were great offensively, freshman pitcher Jordyn Bahl was effective on the mound. She threw her second career no-hitter and also struck out eight batters.
The Sooners (25-0) outscored their five opponents in the Hall of Fame Classic 64-2, and Sunday’s win marked their 21st run-rule victory this season. The Sooners hit the road against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.