A Texas home run tied the Big 12 Championship in the top of the fourth inning, but Oklahoma delivered a response in its next at-bat to take control of the game.
An Alyssa Brito double gave the Sooners the lead back to kick off a three-run, three-hit inning. They scored two more runs in the sixth to take a commanding five-run lead.
The Sooners secured a 6-1 win over Texas on Saturday to win the Big 12 tournament title, the program’s eighth all-time.
Haley Lee went two for two at the plate with a solo home run and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Nicole May pitched the first four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts.
The Sooners improve their winning streak to 43 games heading into the NCAA tournament. Regional seeding will be determined on Sunday with games taking place on May 19-21.
