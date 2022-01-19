Oklahoma is officially favored to secure a tenth-straight Big 12 title.
The Sooners came in first in the Big 12 preseason poll, as voted on by the league's seven coaches. The Sooners received six of seven first-place votes and received 36 points.
Oklahoma State came in second with 31 points and received one first-place vote. Texas came in at third with 26 points.
The Sooners return several key players from last year's championship team, including the reigning Jocelyn Alo, Big 12 Player of the Year, Tiare Jennings, Freshman of the Year and Grace Lyons, Defensive Player of the Year.
The Sooners have won nine straight Big 12 titles since 2013 and won the Women's College World Series last season against Florida State. They've won three championships since 2016.
The upcoming season will mark one of the final years the Sooners will play their home games at Marita Hynes Field. Their new stadium, Love's Field, is slated for groundbreaking later this year and the plan is for the new facility to be fully open by 2024.
The season begins Feb. 10 with a road game at UC Santa Barbara. The Sooners' first home game is slated for March 7 against Minnesota.