Oklahoma’s typically stellar defense found itself in trouble in the bottom of the first inning.
The Sooners led 1-0 when starter Jordy Bahl walked two of the first three batters she faced.
Chyenne Factor went on to blast the first pitch of her at-bat over the left centerfield wall to take a 3-1 lead.
Still, those are the situations the Sooners have thrived in this season.
After letting two more batters on base, Bahl struck out the final batter to end the side.
When it was the Sooners’ turn to go back to the plate, Rylie Boone led off the second inning with a single.
The Sooners got two runners on base when Cydney Sanders drove a 2-0 pitch into right centerfield for a three-run homer.
With the lead back on their side, the Sooners closed out the game scoring seven unanswered runs to take the first game of the Bedlam series, 8-3.
Bahl settled down after a slow start and ended up pitching all seven innings. She allowed three hits, no runs and six strikeouts over the next six innings.
Alynah Torres hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend the Sooners’ lead to 5-1.
Alyssa Brito homered with one out in the top of the sixth and Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Erickson each drove in runs in the seventh.
The Sooners finished with 10 hits and held the Cowgirls to just three on the day.
Sanders continued a hot stretch in recent games, going three for five at the plate with three RBI.
Oklahoma will be able to clinch a series win on the final weekend of the season with a win on Saturday. That game will begin at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.