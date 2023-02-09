OU V Texas Game 2 WCWS

The Sooners picked up a win in their season opener against Duke at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Thursday.

And they did it without giving up a run.

OU coach Patty Gasso went with Jordy Bahl on the mound for all seven innings, and the sophomore responded by surrendering just four hits and no runs in the Sooners’ 4-0 win.

Bahl also added eight strikeouts and two walks.

Offensively the Sooners were led by Haley Lee and Grace Lyons, who each recorded two hits and a run. Cydney Sanders and Avery Hodge recorded the other two runs.

The Sooners recorded seven hits and four RBIs as a team.

The Sooners’ game against Liberty at 9 p.m. was not finished by press time.

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

