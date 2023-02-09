The Sooners picked up a win in their season opener against Duke at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Thursday.
And they did it without giving up a run.
OU coach Patty Gasso went with Jordy Bahl on the mound for all seven innings, and the sophomore responded by surrendering just four hits and no runs in the Sooners’ 4-0 win.
Bahl also added eight strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively the Sooners were led by Haley Lee and Grace Lyons, who each recorded two hits and a run. Cydney Sanders and Avery Hodge recorded the other two runs.
The Sooners recorded seven hits and four RBIs as a team.
The Sooners’ game against Liberty at 9 p.m. was not finished by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.