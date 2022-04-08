No. 1 Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 11-0 on Friday, as the Sooners blasted their way to their 28th run rule of the season.
Home runs were the key for OU.
The Sooners hit six home runs in their run rule win, and Jocelyn Alo was responsible for half of them. The redshirt senior went 3-for-3 with a walk, and all three of her hits were homers. Alo has now hit 107 home runs in her OU career and 19 this season. Friday’s game marks Alo’s fourth multiple home run game of the season and the first time she’s hit three in a single game this year.
Grace Lyons also had a big day at the plate, hitting two home runs herself. It was Lyons’s second multi-home run game of the year, with the other coming early last week against Wichita State. Tiare Jennings also drilled a three-run home run for the Sooners in the fifth inning that put OU (34-0, 4-0 Big 12) well within run rule territory against Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5 Big 12).
OU’s 89 home runs on the season are the most in the country by far. Last season, the Sooners finished with 161 homers on the year and broke the NCAA team record for most home runs in a single season. OU was hitting home runs at a rate of 2.68 home runs per game last year, and this year’s team is almost exactly on pace with 2.62 homers per game.
In the circle, Jordyn Bahl pitched all five innings for OU. She recorded five strikeouts, while giving up two hits and one walk.
OU continues its series against Texas Tech on Saturday, as the Sooners look to clinch the series.