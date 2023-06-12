Just four days after Oklahoma’s national championship win, sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl surprised Sooner fans with an announcement on Twitter that she will be leaving the program.
Bahl, who won two national championships in the circle for the Sooners, said in the announcement that she plans to continue to play softball closer to home. The Nebraska native was the 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year at Papillion-LaVista High School and went on to become the 2022 NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year in her first season at Oklahoma.
Bahl had a 44-2 career record in the circle with the Sooners with a 1.00 ERA.
“Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been,” Bahl said in a statement on Twitter. “From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand. That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do.”
Not long after Bahl’s announced her decision to enter the transfer portal, fellow-sophomore Sophia Nugent also released a statement on Twitter that she will be leaving the program this offseason.
Nugent played in 50 games last season as a utility player with 18 starts. A .278 career batter at the plate, Nugent hit seven home runs last season with 23 RBI.
“I have had a wonderful time in Norman and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to play for the University of Oklahoma,” Nugent said in the statement. “I am excited for what the future holds.”
Even for a program with as much momentum as Oklahoma, Bahl’s departure from the program will be a big loss moving forward. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso released her own statement after the news broke, saying that Bahl first informed the Sooners’ staff about her decision to leave on Friday.
“It was a very candid and emotional conversation in which we both communicated our love and appreciation for each other,” Gasso said. “We are grateful for her two years with our program and for everything she accomplished.”
Bahl was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series after throwing 10 innings and allowing two hits with 13 strikeouts in the Championship Series against Florida State. The Sooners’ ace struck out 397 batters during her two seasons and allowed just 10 home runs.
With Alex Storako graduating, Oklahoma will now look to replace two members of its pitching staff from last season. The pair combined to pitch over 245 innings for the Sooners last season.
Nicole May is expected to be back for her senior season after starting 19 games as a junior.
