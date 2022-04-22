Just two games removed from its first loss of the season, Oklahoma once again found itself up against the ropes against Iowa State on Friday.
With no outs and runners on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carli Spelhaug hit a fly ball into the gap in left centerfield that appeared destined for an extra-base hit. But Oklahoma center fielder Jayda Coleman made a good jump on the ball and laid out to for an impressive diving catch to secure the first out of the inning.
Hope Trautwein was brought in to face the next batter and proceeded to strike out the final two batters to secure a 6-4 win in the first game of their double header against the Cyclones.
“Defensively I think we’re much better,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “…You can’t be perfect. You’re gonna bobble one here or there, but I definitely feel a shift in our defense.”
The Sooners’ offense didn’t have the explosiveness its shown all season in the first game of a double header against the Cyclones on Friday. Jana Johns hit a home run over right centerfield to cap a five-run third inning for the Sooners. But outside of the third, the Sooners were held to just one run, which came on an RBI-single by Johns in the second inning.
They had an opportunity to take a commanding lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and one out, but the Sooners flied out in their next two-at bats to take a 6-3 advantage into the top of the sixth.
“We know now there’s zero excuse to ever allow our fans to be bored watching a game,” Gasso said about the first game. “ … If I was sitting in the stands, I would only stay because it was a close game, not because you were wowing me or you were so exciting to watch. So let’s go back to Sooner softball, and that’s what the second game was.”
Hope Trautwein stayed in the circle for the second game and held the Cyclones to one hit and no runs. Oklahoma’s offense brought a new-found energy to the second game, and rode it to a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
The Sooners’ first six batters each made it on base before Alyssa Brito grounded out to bring Grace Lyons home from third.
“We came back in and talked about making a massive change,” Gasso said. “Just coming out with more of a smothering approach towards things, and I think we all agreed on it. I think they could tell you that was one of the most fun games that they played. It was very passionate and it was almost postseason-like, and it was good for us to feel that.”
Brito hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Sooners enough of a lead to end the game in a run-rule. Oklahoma’s 9-0 win over Iowa State was its 33rd run-rule win this season.
Rylie Boone hit her second home run of the season in the second inning of the second game and gunned down a runner heading for second base from her position in right field. After giving up four runs, five hits and an error in the first game, the Sooners showed a lot of improvement in the later game.
“I think it was a tale of two different games,” Gasso said. “The first game Jordy (Bahl) wasn’t as sharp as she normally is and you could feel a little bit of that struggle. We got some home run support, but I just felt like, and these guys can attest to it, we weren’t hammering on all cylinders.”
Bahl pitched the first five innings of the early game before being replaced in the sixth. She allowed four hits, four runs and had seven strikeouts with two walks.
Trautwein had five strikeouts between the two games and allowed one hit and one run through 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Oklahoma improves to 41-1 on the season heading into the final game of their weekend series with Iowa State. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.