Dramatic would not be a good word to describe any of the NCAA Tournament games that Oklahoma has competed in so far.
Perhaps the top-seeded Sooners were saving all that drama for the fifth inning of Friday’s 9-2 win in the first round of the NCAA Norman Super Regional. Perhaps, or more likely, there will be plenty more of that spectacle as they continue to compete against history in their defense of back-to-back national titles.
Regardless, the Sooners got to experience something in the fifth inning against Clemson that they haven’t dealt with through five games of tournament play — adversity.
“There were a couple of things that went on that's just not us,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “So to see them step up the way they did and scored very quickly, it was a testament to feeling adversity and answering that call.”
The Sooners run-ruled all three of their regional opponents to advance to Super Regionals. They carried a 46-game winning streak and had won 32 of the 55 games by shutout.
Still, the 16th-seeded Tigers were in position to shock the softball world with the bases loaded and one out in the the top of the inning.
They had just cut into the Sooners’ lead with a two RBI-double by Caroline Jacobsen. A rare error by Alyssa Brito, the Sooners’ second in the fifth inning, meant any ball that landed in the outfield would give the Tigers a share of the lead.
Gasso took an opportunity to meet starting pitcher Jordy Bahl in the circle and had a simple message.
“We're fine,” Gasso said to her sophomore pitcher. “Just be who you are. Play the game. We'll get through it. We'll answer, a lot of game left. Just simple.”
Bahl returned to her position with her usual confident strut. She only needed four pitches to strike out the next batter and got the final out on a quick pop-up to left field.
The Sooners had survived the Tigers’ best shot at flipping the game’s momentum, and now it was their turn to respond.
On the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning, Rylie Boone laid down a perfectly placed bunt down the first base line for a single.
“That wasn't my decision,” Gasso said about the bunt. “But I'm all for that decision. It really sparked everything. It just kind of created that momentum. They were not expecting it and it was laid down perfectly.”
Returning back to the top of the lineup, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings each singled to load up the bases. With no outs on the board, Haley Lee cleared the bases with a missile into centerfield for a grand slam.
Two pitches into the next at-bat, Brito followed it up with another home run.
The Sooners scored five runs on five hits to extend their lead to 9-2 and secure their 47th straight win, which ties the NCAA Division I record.
“I think everything leading up to her getting there was encouraging her,” Gasso said. “And this team does that. Pitcher’s down, not getting what they want — they’ll come up and score runs. If we aren’t scoring runs, the pitchers will shut it down for us.”
The Sooners matched Arizona State’s record for consecutive wins, set during the 1996-97 season. They can take sole possession of the record with a win on Saturday, in addition to punching their ticket to the Women’s College World Series.
Alex Storako took over pitching duties midway through the sixth inning and retired five straight batters to secure the win.
The two teams finished tied in hits (eight), but the Tigers were struck out six times, all by Bahl. The Sooners scored a run in the first and second innings on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball.
Cydney Sanders gave them a little more breathing room in the fourth with a two-run home run to left field. The Sooners entered that pivotal fifth inning being outhit 5-2.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at noon on ESPN. If the Tigers win that game, they’ll meet again on Sunday.
Game times and television designations have not been released for Sunday’s game.
