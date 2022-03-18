OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso wasn’t sure how her team would respond in their first game back from their trip to Hawaii last week.
After earning four run-rule wins in four games at the Wahine Rainbow Classic, Oklahoma had six days to prepare before playing in the Hall of Fame Classic this weekend. Still, the Sooners didn’t show any rust on Friday, picking up a pair of run-rule wins over Sam Houston State and Indiana on Friday.
Sophomore Alyssa Brito hit two home runs in the first game against Sam Houston State to finish with six RBIs between the two games. The Sooners put up six runs in the second inning of the game including a two-run bomb by Brito into centerfield.
“It was better than I expected,” Gasso said. “All parts of the game were working. We scored fast and we scored a lot.”
The Sooners had six hits in the second inning including two triples from Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings. The hit pushed Lyons’ hitting streak to 18 games, but a hitless second game saw the streak come to an end.
Hope Trautwein pitched the first four innings and had 10 strikeouts before being replaced to start the fifth. The redshirt senior allowed one hit and had 10 strikeouts in front of a crowd of 4,718 people at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Gasso said assistant coach Jennifer Rocha was vocal about getting Trautwein a chance to show what she can do in front of a large crowd.
“She’s got to get ready for it,” Gasso said after the 10-1 win. “It was a good outing for her. Strikeouts, control and a mix of pitches — I saw her look dominant.”
Brito went 2-of-3 at the plate and followed that up with a two-RBI single in the first inning of the later game. She entered the game batting .250 on the season with one home run.
Taylon Snow had two hits, including a double, while batting in the lead-off spot for the first time this season. Freshman Sophia Nugent pinch-hit in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded and hit a deep fly ball to centerfield to score the final run of the game.
“I’ve really been pleased with her at practice,” Gasso said. “We’re trying to feed our freshman as much as possible. We have a lot of athletes that are leaving and we really need to feed Sophia in some big moments as well.”
Oklahoma 15, Indiana 1The Sooners drove in six runs in the first inning to pull away for a big win over Indiana in the evening game.
Jordyn Bahl pitched all five innings and allowed just one hit to go along with nine strikeouts and no walks. The Hoosiers lone run came on a solo-homer by Sarah Stone when the Sooners were leading by 15 runs in the fifth inning.
Jocelyn Alo got the scoring started for Oklahoma on a two-run home run to left centerfield. Snow finished with a game-high two hits and two RBIs. Elam drove in two more runs on a home run in the third inning.
Elam went 2-of-3 at the plate between the two games with three RBI.
“She’s a coach on the field, kind of a right-arm for me,” Gasso said about Elam. “She’s the leader, she’s the captain, everyone trusts her, everyone listens to her — she’s one of the best captains I’ve ever had. She controls the room, she gets her point through. Everything about her is all about the championship-mindset.”
The Sooners will look to continue to stay perfect when they take on San Diego at 1:30 p.m. before facing Houston at 6:30 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Classic