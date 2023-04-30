It had nearly been a month since the last time Oklahoma had allowed a run in a conference game. In Saturday’s series finale against Kansas, the Sooners made a first-inning error to help allow their first run across in 57 innings of conference action. The last team to put up a run on the top-ranked Sooners was Texas on April 2. Olivia Bruno hit an RBI single to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead, their first lead of the series. The Sooners loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning and Haley Lee drew a seven-pitch walk to tie the game. The Sooners went on to score seven runs in the first three innings to take a comfortable lead on the final day of senior weekend. Senior Alex Storako got the start in the circle and pitched into the sixth inning before being replaced by Jordy Bahl. Storako received a standing ovation from the home crowd after allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and no walks. WIth an 8-2 win, Oklahoma secures the Big 12 championship title outright with one week remaining in the regular season. “It was exciting, the whole day you could feel the energy,” OU head coach Patty Gasso. “You knew what was at stake and the team played hard, not just for the title, but more for their seniors. Those seniors want to walk off the field with a win, they want to play well, there’s just so many things going on around us. There’s a lot of distractions and they did a good job of staying focused and finishing.” Rylie Boone laid down a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the second inning and Jayda Coleman was walked, setting up a three-run blast from Tiare Jennings. Jennings’ 12th home run of the season extended the Sooners’ lead to 5-1. Bruno answered back in the top of the third, hitting a solo home run to put the Jayhawks’ second run on the board. Coleman put another run across in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single to right center field and Cydney Sanders was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 7-1. Coleman put the Sooners’ last run on the board with a double into centerfield in the sixth inning. Oklahoma had 12 hits in the game with half of those coming from Jennings and Coleman. Jennings went four for five at the plate with three RBI and Coleman was two for three with two RBI. Bahl allowed just one hit over the final two innings with no runs and three strikeouts. It was the program’s 60th straight win at home and secures a third straight season with a perfect home record. The Sooners have won 37 straight and are 15-0 in conference play. They’ll face Tulsa on the road on Tuesday at 5 p.m., before facing Oklahoma State for Bedlam next weekend.
It had nearly been a month since the last time Oklahoma had allowed a run in a conference game.
In Saturday’s series finale against Kansas, the Sooners made a first-inning error to help allow their first run across in 57 innings of conference action. The last team to put up a run on the top-ranked Sooners was Texas on April 2.
Olivia Bruno hit an RBI single to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead, their first lead of the series. The Sooners loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning and Haley Lee drew a seven-pitch walk to tie the game.
The Sooners went on to score seven runs in the first three innings to take a comfortable lead on the final day of senior weekend. Senior Alex Storako got the start in the circle and pitched into the sixth inning before being replaced by Jordy Bahl.
Storako received a standing ovation from the home crowd after allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and no walks.
WIth an 8-2 win, Oklahoma secures the Big 12 championship title outright with one week remaining in the regular season.
“It was exciting, the whole day you could feel the energy,” OU head coach Patty Gasso. “You knew what was at stake and the team played hard, not just for the title, but more for their seniors. Those seniors want to walk off the field with a win, they want to play well, there’s just so many things going on around us. There’s a lot of distractions and they did a good job of staying focused and finishing.”
Rylie Boone laid down a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the second inning and Jayda Coleman was walked, setting up a three-run blast from Tiare Jennings. Jennings’ 12th home run of the season extended the Sooners’ lead to 5-1.
Bruno answered back in the top of the third, hitting a solo home run to put the Jayhawks’ second run on the board. Coleman put another run across in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single to right center field and Cydney Sanders was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 7-1.
Coleman put the Sooners’ last run on the board with a double into centerfield in the sixth inning.
Oklahoma had 12 hits in the game with half of those coming from Jennings and Coleman. Jennings went four for five at the plate with three RBI and Coleman was two for three with two RBI.
Bahl allowed just one hit over the final two innings with no runs and three strikeouts.
It was the program’s 60th straight win at home and secures a third straight season with a perfect home record. The Sooners have won 37 straight and are 15-0 in conference play.
They’ll face Tulsa on the road on Tuesday at 5 p.m., before facing Oklahoma State for Bedlam next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.