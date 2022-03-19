On the first day of the Hall of Fame Classic, Oklahoma run-ruled both opponents.
On the second day, the Sooners did the same. Except this time, they didn’t allow a single run.
The Sooners opened the day with an 11-0 win over Sam Houston, where they gained control immediately. They opened the inning with eight runs, and Grace Lyon’s home run in the top of the second pushed the lead to nine.
A rare offensive drought came in the third and fourth innings, but OU pitcher Nicole May helped keep Sam Houston at bay. The sophomore pitcher threw seven strikeouts and surrendered just four hits in four innings.
The Sooners regained their offensive footing in the fifth inning, as Mackenzie Donihoo’s single scored both Grace Green and Hannah Coor. Sam Houston failed to score in the bottom of the inning, giving the Sooners the win.
Jocelyn Alo, Taylon Snow and Lyons all hit home runs for the Sooners, while Donihoo added three RBIs.
It was another good start for the Sooners in the second game against Houston, as they opened with three runs. Snow’s single in the second inning scored both Rylie Boone and Jana Johns to push the lead to five.
Alo recorded her second home run of the day and the 99th of her career in the bottom of the fourth, which also scored Snow. Lyons followed it with a solo home run to seal the 8-0 win.
Hope Trautwein earned the win on the mound, recording nine strikeouts and surrendering one hit in four innings.
The Sooners (24-0) finish out the Hall of Fame Classic against Iowa at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.